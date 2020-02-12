Six months later, investigation continues into daycare fire that took the lives of five Erie children

Today marks six months after the daycare fire that took the lives of five Erie children.

Today, some investigators are still at work on the property.

You can still see what’s left of the West 11th Street daycare that caught fire on August 11th, which claimed the lives of five children. This leaves many to question what’s in store for the future of the former residence.

“We did receive an email from the insurance company that they have not completed their investigation. So, we can’t move forward with demolition of the structure yet until they complete their investigation,” said Andy Zimmerman, Manager, Code Enforcement, City of Erie.

Zimmerman went on to explain that the city has received some state fire insurance money, which they can use to put towards demolition or if the owner demolishes the property the insurance company can release the money back to the owner.

As the insurance company works to finish their investigation, one mother who lost four children is working to figure out what is in store for her future.

“Ms. Overton, I am very proud of her. She is, I believe, starting a foundation in support of fire victims, I believe, and fire prevention. So, she’s found a way to bring something good out of this tragedy,” said Lamont Higginbottom, Senior Pastor, Second Baptist Church.

This tragedy created awareness about child care facilities and ignited a change both locally and across the Commonwealth.

As the investigation continues and questions remain, one thing remains certain.

“We still stand with them. We’re still praying with them and still we remember,” said Higginbottom.

It is unknown exactly how long the insurance company will take on the investigation, but that will be one of the last steps before the home is demolished.