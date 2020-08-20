Six new officers sworn in to Erie Police Department

A new group of officers are sworn in to the Erie Police Department.

Six new men will now be wearing the badge for the department. Each of these officers will replace those who retired within the last six months.

The mayor and command staff welcomed in the rookies during an informal ceremony today.

City officials explained that once we begin to move past COVID-19 there will be a formal ceremony with the officers family and friends. There is no projected date yet on when the formal ceremony will happen.