Six states join together to raise awareness when it comes to distracted driving

Six states are coming together to raise awareness when it comes to distracted driving.

The 6 State Troopers Project looks to focus on education and enforcement when it comes to distracted driving.

According to State Police, the partnership is aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing.

“We are out there enforcing vehicle codes. We are looking for vehicle violations in regular patrol. We are not out there to go after people, but we are there to look for violations,” said Trooper Heather Kittle, Pennsylvania State Trooper.

The project will go on until October 12th.