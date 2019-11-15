Six-time Grammy winner Edgar Meyer conducts master class

It was music to their ears for three student this evening at the Cathedral of St. Paul.

Well-renowned bassist and composer Edgar Meyer listened to students from Carnegie Mellon, Cleveland Institute of Music and SUNY perform.

The students had the opportunity to listen to the six-time Grammy winner individually and receive advice for their futures ahead. The free event also gave community members the chance to hear from the soloist himself.

“The music community is just a big extended family. It just feels very natural to spend time with the folks that are younger just so that we can know each other a little bit.” Meyer said.

Meyer will perform in the Pines of Rome this Saturday, November 16th at the Warner Theatre