Sixth Annual 5K Color Run took place in Erie

Runners from throughout Erie gathered bright and early for this year’s Color Run that took place in Perry Square on Saturday.

Over 2,200 runners lined up in white shirts throughout Perry Square to get doused in colors for the Sixth Annual 5K Color Run.

“It’s a marathon that we host stateside, so it’s anywhere in the U.S. We travel weekly for it. It’s mainly a fun run for people in the city to come enjoy,” said Pele Iongi, Volunteer Coordinator.

The event was not held back in 2018. This year, runners had the opportunity to run throughout downtown Erie to raise money for the YMCA of Greater Erie. A portion of the proceeds will go forth to the charity.

At each check point, runners were doused in color. From volunteers throwing colors, to sponsors, it was all to benefit a good cause.

“Our task was to get all the volunteers. We have about 240 volunteers here today, throwing colors, and just helping make sure everything goes off okay,” said Monica Olesnanik, Director, Downtown YMCA.

This year’s event, the “Love Tour” is encouraging people to love themselves and each other. The event featured different 1970’s aesthetic and merchandise.

Not only does the Color Run benefit a good cause, it also allows the community members to come down and be themselves.

“It was very inclusive. Everyone was so nice. No one was expecting anyone to do it a certain way. Everyone was here to just have a good time,” said Gabriel Stala, runner.

For other runners, they’re excited for the event to take place in Erie.

“It’s just a nice thing to bring to Erie. It’s just something unique that we have. Yes, there’s other places in the country, but we can get a lot of people here, and maybe we can see other places of our city,” said Owen Wienczkowski, runner.

The YMCA looks to strengthen the community through programs of youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.