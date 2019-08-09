Sixth annual Color Run taking place in Perry Square

It’s time to break out the running or walking shoes to have some fun. The sixth annual Color Run in Erie is set to take place tomorrow starting at 8 a.m.

It all begins at Perry Square where, throughout the 5K run, participants will get splattered with color at five different stations.

Organizers explained that this race is not only fun, but the products being used are safe as well.

“The dust is just colored corn starch. It doesn’t taste the best, but if you get it in your mouth its not going to hurt you whatsoever. Biggest recommendation if you’re coming to the event is sunglasses and something to cover your mouth, a simple bandanna will do,” said Nico Gonzalez, MC for the Color Run.

This is considered a fun run so it is not timed. Registration is still open for the event.