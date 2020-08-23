Sixth annual Erie Poker Run comes to a close

It was a fun weekend at the bayfront as it was the sixth annual Erie Poker Run.

This year the capacity was limited to fifty boats.

Lots of people came down to the bayfront this weekend to witness the poker run. Thirty boats registered to ride around lake Erie.

Some people are saying that these boat outings are one of the few activities they can still enjoy.

The sixth annual Erie Poker Run brought people together for three days of boating on Lake Erie.

The primary course was a 110 mile ride to Dunkirk and back.

One participant said that events such as this one help keep him sane.

“This is like the last freedom that is available to use and it’s very important to us. This is just our outlet to be normal, have a good time, forget about COVID for a little while and all come together as friends outside where it’s safe,” said Vance Hagen, Bayfront Marina.

Hagen added that the water was not too rough this weekend. Hagen said that what makes this event are the people who come out to support the Poker Run.

“The community here is just amazing. They come out in huge numbers every year to support us and come down and check out the boats and just hang out. This community is awesome, the people are great,” said Hagen.

One family traveled all the way from Seattle for this years Poker Run and said that it was worth the trip.

“Just great to get out with the family. It’s been crazy for the past two and a half to three months and this is one of the only Poker Runs that it was open this whole summer,” said Jason Moe, Poker Run Participant.

Jason Moe’s wife, Laurie, said that they were excited to use their boats. Their boats were two of the fastest from the Poker Run.

“Yesterday we went up to Dunkirk in our outer limits that are behind us and the SC46 outer limits called hurry up,” said Laurie Moe, Poker Run Participant.

As the three days of boating came to an end, local participants and visitors said that they look forward to next year’s Poker Run while hoping that the weather is as nice as it was this weekend.