Sixth annual Erie Poker Run returns this weekend

Boaters from the region are gathering along Erie’s Bayfront for the 6th annual Erie Poker Run this weekend.

The 150 mile round trip starting at the Bayfront Sheraton and going east into the waters of New York State.

They will make five stops to pick up five playing cards with a prize for best poker hand. Contestants spent the day signing up and getting their dock assignments and preparing for a 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning start.

“We’re asking everything they’re supposed to do. We’re asking them to social distance. I know those guys will get out in their boats where they like to be and they’ll be on the lake and obviously you have a large body where you won’t have to worry about masks and social distancing at that point, so I think it will be a sense of normalcy.” said Mark Jeanneret, Executive Director of the Erie Sports Commission.

The boats are scheduled to be on display at the Sheraton on the Bayfront Saturday night.