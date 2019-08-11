Sixth annual LECOM 5K Run promotes fitness and health in the Erie community

It was a perfect day for the sixth annual LECOM 5K Run.

Over 600 runners took part in a 3.1 mile course behind the LECOM Wellness Center. Runners were challenged to run through neighborhoods and up and down hills throughout the course.

The event promotes physical fitness and helps improve health in the Erie community. Participants will help raise a scholarship fund of over $10,000.

“It’s fantastic to see everyone come out and support the school, the students, and all their educational needs between the medical, pharmacy and dental students.” said Dave Hopkins, LECOM Center director.

And to cool off after the run, participants enjoyed a free scoop of ice cream sponsored by Bruster’s.