Sixth graders at St. Mark Catholic Center pack meals to help fight hunger in Africa

Hundreds of catholic sixth graders put on hair nets and gloves today to help fight global hunger.

Over at St. Mark Catholic Center, students were packing food that will be going to West Africa.

Catholic schools in Erie County run a global poverty project for sixth graders. Their goal was to pack at least 15,000 meals today.

The students worked in an assembly line and each had a different job. The meal includes soy, rice, vitamin nutrient and vegetables.

“We wanted to do a service project where the kids got their hands dirty and had to stand on their feet and really invest themselves and really help take care of the immediate need of feeding people in Africa,” said Kimberly Lytle, Diocese of Erie.

The project is coordinated with Catholic Relief Services and Rise Against Hunger.