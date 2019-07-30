Sixth location added to Erie County Head Start program

A sixth location has been added to the list of communities in Erie County that will host a Head Start program.

Child Development Centers, Inc. (CDC) announced that Corry Area Primary School will host one classroom with a capacity of 20 children when the program launches on September 9, 2019.

CDC was awarded a five-year and $40 million federal Head Start grant for Erie County in June.

The 20 slots are part of 680 federal slots that CDC was initially awarded.

All families interested in enrolling their children in the program can visit https://www.cdcenters.com/enroll-now.