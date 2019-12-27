Skaters continue to enjoy the new Flo Fabrizio Ice Center

It’s been nearly one week since the Flo Fabrizio Ice Center opened up and it seems to be a hit.

The center was formerly known as the JMC Ice Arena, which shut down back in 2017. We stopped by during public skate hours and one skater says it brings back memories for her.

“I’m very excited because the last time I went skating was about ten years ago and I was dating my husband, but now we’ve been married about 10 years and haven’t gotten to do it since then. We’re very excited.” said Sky Chernauskas.

“There is a lot of sports that are out there and I used to be a hockey player myself and a new ice arena is good for the community. It’s good for the hockey teams.” said Issabella Gardner.

The renovation comes from a $2 million state redevelopment grand with new amenities including an ice making system, bleachers and dasher boards.