Ski resorts open early due to weekend snow storm

Several local ski resorts have opened a little earlier this year thanks to this weekend’s snow storm.

Mount Pleasant of Edinboro opened their ski resort with modifications as well as some financial assistance.

“We’ve taken a lot of steps to keep people safe this season. We applied for and received some of the Erie County Cares Act Funding so we’ve built a new outdoor ticket booth, a new outdoor shelter,” said Andrew Halmi, General Manager of Mount Pleasant.

Halmi added that Mount Pleasant is doing everything they can to keep people outside and away from the interior parts of the lodge. According to Halmi it has been pretty busy.

“Skiing is a great sport you know it’s easy to come out and social distance and be six feet apart on the hill. So we are fortunate in that way,” said Halmi.

Up until now Mount Pleasant has only been open for season pass holders, but starting on Tuesday December 29th, anyone who wants to snow board or ski is welcome.

One family said that it is a great way to spend the winter outdoors.

“For our family and a lot of the families we tend to hang with, this is a great continuation of what we love to do and it does. It makes us feel like life is normal,” said David Price, Ski Patrol Candidate at Mount Pleasant.

Price’s wife agreed while also calling Mount Pleasant a much needed escape.

“You can just kind of escape. You are out here living life like you always have and it’s great. Our kids are getting exercise, they’re getting out of the house, they’re not on electronics, they’re hanging out with friends and family,” said Christy Price, Skiing at Mount Pleasant.

For more up to date information about local ski resorts, click here.