Skiers take advantage of winter weather and hit the slopes at Peek’n Peak

Well Spring is certainly on it’s way, but winter isn’t over just yet.

You may not have loved all of the snowfall these past few days, but skiers are enjoying the packed snow at Peek’n Peak today.

Emma Rose Lewis hit the slopes to find out more.

With all of this snow, skiers are taking advantage of this wintertime weather and hitting the slopes at Peek’n Peak Ski Resort.

“Amazing conditions, best day of the year. We got about 12 inches of new snow last night,” said Stuart Gates the Snow Sports Operations Manager at Peek’n Peak.

With that new snow comes the excitement for skiers to race down the hills one last time before the spring weather warms things up.

“Today I would expect us to see probably four to five thousand,” said Gates.

Steven Gibbens a lifelong skier said he likes to ski a lot having grown up in the area and going to the Peak since he was little.

“We just got a bunch of snow yesterday, so that’s why we’re here today. Sun’s out, it’s a blue bird day so just enjoy being out in the cold,” said Gibbens.

With over 20 slopes and trails, skiers made the most of this bright and sunny day.

There are activities for the whole family to enjoy. Even the little ones can learn how to ski on the baby bunny hill.

“From 2 to 92, people of all ages can get out and have some fun on the slopes,” said Gates.

People enjoyed taking a break at the lodge with some treats from the hot chocolate bar and more before heading off for another round of skiing, snowboarding or even tubing.

“It’s a perfect sunny day after a fresh snow. It is phenomenal skiing, probably one of the best days of the year,” said Gates.

For more information about Peek’n Peak, visit https://www.yourerie.com/