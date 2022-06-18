The Skunk and Goat Tavern hosted it’s third annual Pet Parade at Gibson Park in North East on Saturday.

The event served as a fundraiser for the Erie Humane Society.

Registration for this event began at 11 a.m. with the parade taking place at noon.

The parade had a theme which was superheroes. Dogs that were dressed in costume were judged by a panel of local celebrities and the winners received pet care gift baskets.

There were dogs in costumes all over the park as community members brought their pets out to spend time with family.

“We paraded around Gibson Park and all for a good cause. So there were dogs for adoption and the state police brought a k-9. It was an awesome event,” said Anne Lewis, Skunk and Goat Tavern.

Over 60 dogs entered and participated with their owners in the festivities on Saturday.