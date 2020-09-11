Skunk and Goat Tavern provides lunch for teachers and staff in North East School District

A little thank you can go a long way at work, as teachers and staff in the North East School District found out on Friday.

The Skunk and Goat Tavern in North East said thank you by delivering 250 meals to the North East schools for the work going on to educate kids during the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

The business has provided lunch to health care workers and others, but felt the time was right to say thank you to teachers and school staff.

“We are grateful and happy to have such community partners such as the Lewis family, so we are very blessed to be able to serve these lunches to our faculty and staff today.” said Michele Hartzell, North East School District superintendent.

Chicken sandwiches with side salads was on the menu for Friday’s lunch.