Skunk and Goat Tavern provides lunches to North East teachers and staff

A little thank you can go a long way at work as teachers and staff members in the North East School District found out recently.

The Skunk and Goat Tavern in North East said thank you by delivering 250 meals to schools in North East for the work going on to educate kids during COVID-19.

The business provided lunch to healthcare workers and others during the pandemic but felt the time was right to say thank you to teachers and school staff members.

“We are grateful and happy to have such community partners such as the Lewis family, so we are very blessed to be able to serve these lunches to our faculty and staff today,” said Michele Hartzell, Superintendent at North East.

What exactly was on the menu for this delivery? The business provided the schools with chicken sandwiches with some side salads.