Skunk and Goat Tavern temporarily closing due to COVID-19 concerns

On Friday, the Skunk and Goat Tavern in North East decided to close its doors temporarily, due to concern of the increased spread of COVID-19.

Below is their official statement:

“Nothing matters more than the safety and health of our team members, guests, and community. With the number of cases of COVID in Erie County on the rise in recent weeks and positive cases occurring among our staff, we have decided to temporarily close The Skunk & Goat Tavern effective Friday, Oct. 1. This is out of an abundance of caution and care for our staff, guests and their families. The Skunk & Goat will continue to follow all the industry best practices and CDC guidelines and looks forward to sharing its reopening date soon, check our website at www.skunkandgoattavern.com for updates.” Official statement from the Skunk and Goat Tavern

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.