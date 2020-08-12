Sky Lantern Festival and Wine, Brews, Spirits, Food Truck Festival canceled

The Sky Lantern Festival and the Wine, Brews, Spirits, Food Truck Festival at the Lake Erie Speedway have been canceled.

“We are very disappointed that we are forced to cancel these two amazing events,” stated General Manager AJ Moore. “This hard decision comes from the new information recently given to our venue from the Pennsylvania Governor’s new targeted mitigation order, the Erie County Health Department, and the PLCB. We understand the health department and the PLCB were just doing their jobs, but it is frustrating,” Moore said.

“Nontraditional events that are not motorsports (where our venue is allowed 50 percent capacity) are capped at 250 people including staff. This confusion comes from above the health department and the PLCB,” Moore continued.

If you purchased tickets or paid vendor fees for either of the two events you will be eligible for a refund.