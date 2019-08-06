Sky Lantern Festival returns to Lake Erie Speedway

According to a news release, the Sky Lantern Festival is returning to the Lake Erie Speedway.

The festival, presented by UPMC Hamot and UPMC Health Plan, is a locally-created event where registered participants can launch a biodegradable, eco-friendly lantern, based on Chinese paper lanterns, into the sky.

The Sky Lantern Festival will take place Saturday, August 10, from 5 p.m. to around 10 p.m. Lanterns will be launched at dusk.

Before dusk there will be food, princesses, Star Wars Troopers, games, face painting, s’mores, bouncy houses, and balloon. Parking for the event costs $10.

Autism Society – Northwestern Pennsylvania will serve as a partner for the event. For more information on the event, you can visit Lake Erie Speedway’s website.