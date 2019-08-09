Sky Lantern Festival to take place at Lake Erie Speedway

The sky above Lake Erie Speedway will be a little brighter as the Sky Lantern Festival takes place.

Based on the Chinese Paper Lantern, participants will receive a biodegradable, eco-friendly lantern with registration and participate in a group launch at dusk.

You’ll find lots of family friendly entertainment before the launch of the lanterns. There will be princesses, Star Wars Troopers, music, games, face painting, s’mores, inflatable bounce houses, and balloon animals.

The Sky Lantern Festival takes place tomorrow, August 10, at Lake Erie Speedway. Gates open at 5 p.m. and lanterns take to the sky at dusk. There is a $10 parking fee.