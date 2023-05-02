Tenants of a mobile home park received shocking news this past week regarding the future of their homes.

The mobile home park was sold and the new owner has left people who live there wondering what’s next.

“(How do you feel about both of these notices coming day after day?) Slapped in the face. Slapped in the absolute face,” said Michele Wild, Village Mobile Home Park resident.

Michele Wild and her husband are residents at Village Mobile Home Park. On April 30, they say they received a notice stating there’s a possibility of their mobile home park being sold that was previously owned by Dominic Adiutori.

The next day, they received a second notice saying the park had been sold to Meer Village LLC.

“When you’re a good tenant, you’ve been here for a while, you take care of your property, you own your property and then somebody tells you you have to go but we don’t know when, you feel slapped in the face,” Wild added.

Meer Village LLC is under the ownership of Paul Nelson, the owner of Waldameer Park.

Nelson told JET 24/FOX 66 on the phone on Tuesday that he purchased 27 and 1/2 acres of land — that includes the property but does not plan on discontinuing the park at this time. After going onsite to confirm more information, Nelson said to leave the park and not to come back.

The notice states that “the agreement of sale was dated April 18, 2023, and the effective date of the sale is May 1, 2023.”

However, tenants said they had not been made aware of the situation until last Sunday, April 30.

“We just don’t feel like we’re being told the truth of what’s going on,” Wild continued.

Wild added that a lot of the residents are low-income, have disabilities or are elderly.

“We’re not going to be able to up and move. We are hoping that they are going to help us buy out our trailers, give us a certain lump sum or something to help us find another home,” Wild said.

Paul Nelson called the Millcreek supervisors to tell them that he intended to purchase the property, but they said they do not have the ability to deny a private citizen from purchasing property.

Kim Clear, Millcreek Township supervisor, told JET 24/FOX 66 that Erie County offers multiple services to aid relocating residents, and residents can reach out to her for more information.