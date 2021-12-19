Slay the Bay Tattoo Convention concludes

Sunday December 19th was the last day of the Slay the Bay Tattoo Convention for the Erie area.

The event began on Friday December 17th and brought in more than 100 tattoo artists from all over the nation to Erie.

The event also included a daily award ceremony for different categories including “Best Tattoo of the Day.”

According to the event coordinator, this is a great event for the community to check out, especially with the world renowned artists and local artists.

“I think it went pretty well. We had over 100 artists show up. We got 50 different shops. I think it went pretty well. The ticket sales were a little lower than we were hoping, but maybe next year it will grow,” said Garrett Ybanez, Coordinator for Slay the Bay Erie.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

For more information this event, click here.