Slay the Bay Tattoo Convention continues at the Bayfront Convention Center

Saturday December 18th was the second day for the Bay’s first annual Tattoo Convention at the Bayfront Convention Center.

Tattoo artists from all over have made their way to Erie in hopes of gaining new clients with fresh ink.

An artist from California is no stranger to this as Slay the Bay is his fourth tattoo convention with the pro team of Tattoo Army.

We heard from the artist about how the convention has been for the first year in Erie.

“For it being a first convention the guys did such a great job. There’s tons of music, and you know everything this isn’t always at other conventions, plus they have stuff for kids here so I mean this one has been a lot of fun,” said Jeremiah Dumont, Freelance Tattoo Artist and Business Owner.

Dumont is hopeful that the next event will be bigger and better.