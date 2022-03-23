A local dentist has taken initiative to give back to the children in Ukraine.

The lives of countless children in Ukraine have been impacted by the Russian invasion. So, Sleep Dentistry has sent a little comfort to those children with their Teddy Bears for Ukraine donations.

Their efforts were maximized by inspiration from the Ukrainian church and giving back to their country.

“It’s heartbreaking and it’s heart wrenching to think about these children and seeing the sad faces, they are scared and afraid. It makes me feel good inside to think that one of these little bears can change one of these children’s lives right now,” said Debbie Garcia, Office Manager at Sleep Dentistry.

Individuals have the opportunity to donate new or gently used stuffed animals on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Local businesses are also encouraged to reach out and participate as well.