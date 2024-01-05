One local group is turning to the community to help with their mission to end homelessness.

The Erie United Methodist Alliance (EUMA) is in critical need of sleeping bags at their seasonal overflow shelter, Our Neighbors Place.

With Our Neighbors Place and other shelters continuing to be at full capacity, EUMA hands out these sleeping bags to those they have to turn away. The organization has handed out 45 sleeping bags and only has 15 left currently.

Sleeping bags must be able to protect individuals from snow and temperatures below 30 degrees and can be dropped off at their headquarters during business hours.

“These sleeping bags are very important for our neighbors who are facing a housing crisis because when temperatures drop like this, it can be very dangerous and potentially life-threatening,” said Erika DePalma, director of development & marketing for EUMA.

Our Neighbor’s Place operates on a rotating basis among several churches.

As of now, they are at First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, and then starting on Jan. 10, they will be at St. John the Baptist Church.