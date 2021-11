Slick roads causing an EMTA bus to go off the road in Erie early Friday afternoon.

A portion of Oliver Road was temporarily shut down near the Erie Sports Center.

Pennsylvania State Police and PennDOT vehicles were on scene to assist the EMTA with removing the bus from the ditch.

We are unsure if any passengers were on the bus at the time of the accident.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists