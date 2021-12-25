Slick road conditions in West Springfield cause Friday morning rollover accident

Video courtesy of Tyler Youschak.

Slick road conditions were the suspected cause of an overnight rollover accident in West Springfield in the early hours of December 24th.

According to crews on scene, a Jeep Grand Cherokee was heading eastbound on Route 20 just east of 6N. This was when the vehicle slid across the westbound lanes and off the road.

The vehicle ended up on its side in the woods off the side of the road

When crews arrived on scene they also noticed the slick condition of the road since it was covered with a layer of snow and ice.

No injuries were reported from this accident. One fire department was able to control traffic while Eagle Towing cleared the vehicle from the woods.