Slick roads may be to blame for an accident that sent one person to the hospital this morning.

The accident was reported just before 8:30 a.m. this morning at Greenlee Road and Route 99.

One car was on Greenlee Road coming down a hill and was unable to stop at the bottom. The car slid into a vehicle traveling along Route 99.

Police are warning drivers to take it easy because the roads are snow covered and slippery.