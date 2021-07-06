Slides at Frontier Park are almost complete but facing some construction delays

The Frontier slides are almost complete, but there may be a bit of a hold back.

According to the Executive Director of LEAF, Vernon Petterson, the cause of the delay is a stone arch that is at the bottom of the three slides.

Petterson said that construction workers are working on it along with other tweaks that are needed to secure the safety of everyone.

“It’ll blow your hair back when you’re going down it. Again we’ve worked with the city engineering department and this project is really engineered to be a safe project and a lot of fun for the kids,” said Vernon Petterson, Executive Director of LEAF.

Petterson said that he is anticipating to have the slides completed in two weeks.

