Chilly below freezing temperatures combined with some patchy freezing fog and drizzle in Erie county will keep the threat of some black ice on the roadways. Best chances on bridges and side roads. Despite PennDot and municipalities salting the roads, there have been several accidents due to the slick roads. Temperatures should get above freezing by late morning or midday. Will rise well into the 50s and 60s for the afternoon. More weather details at www.yourerie.com/weather or the YE2go app.