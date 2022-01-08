Slippery roads for some early Sunday

Erie, PA (WJET) – The temperature will increase into Sunday morning but as the milder air replaces the colder air near the surface, a light icy mix will be possible south and east of I-90 Sunday morning. As the milder air briefly returns, expect any light wintry mix to change to rain before tapering. A winter weather advisory is in effect for areas south and east of I-90 through Sunday morning.

There will be a light glaze to up to a tenth of inch of ice accumulation over parts of the area early Sunday.

After the briefly mild air into midday Sunday, colder air will return heading into Sunday afternoon, with temperatures falling into the upper 20s to low 30s in the evening. Any leftover rain showers will change to snow showers later on Sunday, with minimal snow accumulation expected.

Arctic air digs in by Monday and Tuesday, with wind chill temperatures in the single digits to near zero. The high temperature Monday and Tuesday will be in the low 20s. There will be scattered lake snow showers, flurries and embedded squalls around on Monday, with a few inches of snow likely in the most persistent lake effect snow.

