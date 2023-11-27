Wintry conditions continue to impact the region with the first significant snowfall of the season. Drivers have been navigating slippery roads Monday morning during their commute to work.

Representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said crews came in around midnight to get snow plows out on interstates and county roads.

PennDOT advises drivers to use caution on the roads, especially if you’re driving behind a snow plow.

On Monday, PennDOT official David Donakowski said they saw the most snow in the northwest region. He said so far, crews have been able to effectively salt roads across Erie County.

“Almost make like a brine on the road so once we get our first round done, we usually can maintain it as it does that. If the temperatures fall too fast then thats when you can refreeze and when the salt gets diluted,” said Donakowski

City street crews are also working around the clock to keep roads clear with officials reminding drivers about odd even parking rules.