Slippery travel early Monday

Erie, PA (WJET) – After a warm, damp and ‘green’ Christmas, the weather improved a little on Sunday. While it was colder, it was nice to see some breaks of sun late in the day. Clouds will increase in advance of a weak storm that will arrive by Monday morning.

It will be cold enough for a brief period of freezing rain, snow or wintry mix by early Monday. Temperatures will hover in the upper 20s to low 30s early Monday, before mild air returns by afternoon, with any mixed precipitation changing to rain.

Futurecast for Monday 7AM.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Venango and Forest counties from 7 AM through 1 PM Monday due to the potential for mixed precipitation and a minimal snow accumulation, along with a light glaze of icy conditions.

Winter weather advisory Venango county.

The mild air that is located to the south and west will arrive through Monday afternoon, with the high temperature occurring late day or in the evening. The mild air continues through the majority of the week. Another round of rain develops by late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Here’s a look at Monday’s planning forecast for Erie.

Monday Planning Forecast.

GET OUR MOST UP TO DATE FORECAST!

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST WEATHER WARNINGS.