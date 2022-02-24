Erie, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The next storm will be largely a run of the mill snowstorm by Erie standards. Roads will be slippery by the Friday morning ride, but snow accumulation will be nothing to write home about.

You will need to factor some extra time to brush off your car, but the steadiest snow tapers through Friday morning. There will be leftover snow showers through Friday afternoon, with only additional minor snow accumulation.

Storm Impacts

Total snow accumulation will hinge on the amount of sleet that mixes with the snow. There will be some extra lake help over far northern Erie County, with locally up to 6″ possible through Friday.

Storm Total Snowfall

