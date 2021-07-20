Small aircraft makes emergency landing at the Erie International Airport

It was a close call at the Erie International Airport this afternoon.

According to Erie County 911, there was an emergency landing that took place around 3 p.m.

A small aircraft reportedly had some problems with its landing gear and had to make an emergency belly landing on the runway.

Emergency crews at the airport towed the plane from the runway and then called 911.

No injuries were reported from this landing.

