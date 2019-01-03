Small business investments and grants soar in 2018, projected to do more in 2019
2018 proved to be a year of major investment in the city of Erie.
The Department of Economic and Community Development approved more than $4 million in loans to businesses, which is more than the city has ever done.
The department also applied for more than $40 million in grants. Mayor Joe Schember says having a shared vision played a significant role in Erie's growth in 2018, but Director Chris Groner says they're just getting started.
"We're doing a tremendous amount of outreach directly to the business owners, wanting to get their feedback, telling us what we can do to try to make the business climate a little bit better for them in the city, but we really look at it as a first step. We want to build upon that and make sure that in 2019 there's even more activity, more development, more investment."
In an effort to promote family-sustaining jobs in Erie, two local companies in the business council shared career openings. Team Hardinger Transportation now has about 15 vacant positions and Barry Global has eight openings.
More Stories
-
A truck driver accused of abducting and raping a woman in Erie is…
-
If you live in the Erie region, you can now listen to a new radio…
-
Our first Golden Apple Winner in 2019 is getting the award after 31…