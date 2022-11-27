The Erie Bank Sports Park became home to a local farmers market and several small businesses.

About three weeks ago, Legacy Hydroponics moved into the sports park and has hours on Wednesday through Sunday, but other businesses filled the hallway selling their work.

Owners said that shopping locally is an investment in our community and that their customer base is so supportive of everything they do. One shop manager said that during the holiday season and beyond, you can’t get anything like a locally-made craft from places like Amazon.

“Just helping out. One-of-a-kind gifts, what you get versus Amazon is you can come see these small crafters that put their heart and soul into crafts. You can’t get it off of Amazon. You can shop local, help them and help their families,” said Dawn Brown, Legacy Hyroponics farm manager.

The market is located at the Erie Sports Bank and occurs each Sunday.