With Christmas landing on a Monday this year, folks have to ship their packages earlier for them to arrive on time.

Local business owners said that’s just one more reason to shop local. Colony Plaza was bustling with shoppers on Tuesday doing just that.

Sara Kim, owner of Lollie & Company, said they have expanded hours and sales going on this week to accommodate last-minute shoppers. She said you can also count on more personalized service.

“Last-minute gifts are sometimes really stressful anyway, so let us do the work for you and let us help you. We help you find the perfect gift for whomever you’re looking for, whether it be women here, men at Peter James or you’re looking for a giftable over at Nest by Lollie,” said Kim.

For those of you who hate wrapping presents, keep in mind that many local stores, including Lollie & Company, offer free gift wrapping as well.