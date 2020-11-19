Small Business Saturday gift certificate sale looks to help more than 50 local businesses

There’s a new incentive to shop local this holiday season.

The Erie Downtown Partnership is running a Small Business Saturday gift certificate sale that will look to help more than 50 businesses.

If you choose to buy a $10 gift certificate, you get $10 free. You can do this up to $50. This comes after the partnership received a $10,000 grant from the Erie Community Foundation.

According to the partnership, this campaign has the potential to put $20,000 back to Erie businesses.

“We’re hoping that it gives downtown a boost and helps downtown recover. We know that quarter one 2021 is going to be rough, so hopefully a strong holiday season can help businesses get through that,” said Dave Tamulonis, events manager, Erie Downtown Partnership.

The sale is set to go from Nov. 28th to Dec. 1st or until funds run out. All purchased gift certificates will be mailed out to the recipients.