Small Business Saturday impacts the Erie community

It’s become a holiday tradition to many.

More than 30 local Erie businesses are taking part in Small Business Saturday.

Emily George, Vice President of Shops on the Hill says, “It’s our favorite holiday here to see everyone come out and support the small business. All the locals come out, we have lots of giveaways and it’s a way for them to give back to the community.”

The idea started 10 years ago by American Express giving local stores the chance to showcase the importance of its products.

According to American Express, for everyone one dollar spend at a small business, sixty-seven cents stays in the community.

Shopping locally impacts the Erie community significantly like also having the “Made in Erie” Market Place and the Handmade Fair.

It’s a simple way for people to get holiday shopping done while knowing that products were handmade in Erie.

Mary Callaghan, a shopper says, “We all need to support them so they stay in business, and a lot of their crafts are interesting.”

For others it’s knowing that the products were made with hard work and dedication.

Kristin Kriegbaum, a shopper says, “It benefits the community, it’s not that big corporate greed, they’re doing this because it’s a product they’re passionate about and I like to support their passion because I appreciate when my friends and family support me and my passions.”