Small businesses throughout Erie County benefiting from pandemic recovery assistance

The Secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development, Dennis Davin, is seeing improvements in small businesses throughout Erie County.

Davin was joined by the County Executive and the Owner of the U Pick 6 Public House Tuesday to highlight assistance available through the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program, also known as CHIRP.

This comes after Gov. Tom Wolf secured a transfer of $145 million that was appropriated by the legislature into grants for small businesses.

Davin says the funds have helped with whatever business owners needed to save their business.

Erie County received over $3 million from the CHIRP Program that was distributed to all small businesses, including black owned.

