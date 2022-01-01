Small fire breaks out at a local apartment complex on New Year’s Eve

A small fire broke out at an apartment complex in Millcreek Township on New Year’s Eve.

Firefighters responded to the call at Presque Isle Apartments shortly before 8:15 p.m. on Friday December 31st.

According to reports from the scene, smoke could be seen coming out of the building.

All tenants were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported from this fire.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire within 20 minutes.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

No word has been released at this time on what caused the fire.