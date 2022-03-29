Fire crews were called in after a local high school had to be evacuated.

According to fire officials this happened around 5:30 p.m. on March 29 at Erie High School on Cherry Street.

School workers called 911 after they smelled smoke on the first floor and basement.

After searching the area, fire crews found out that the fire began in a crawl space.

“And evidentially one of the workers were using a cutting torch during the day and a spark fell on a piece of two by four and about two foot long and that spark started that board smoldering. That’s where the smoke came from,” said John Herrmann, Erie Fire Department Deputy Chief.

Firefighters were able to put out the small fire quickly and no damage was reported.

Everyone was able to return to the school around 7 p.m.