The Marshalls over at the Erie Market Place Plaza was closed for a few hours during this Fourth of July after a reported fire took place.

Perry Highway Hose Company along with the Kearsarge Fire Crews were called out to the store shortly before 11 a.m.

Fire officials indicated that several pillows were on fire and then quickly extinguished. No injuries have been reported.

Police and fire crews are currently investigating the situation. Marshalls did open back up shortly before 1 p.m.