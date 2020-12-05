Small local businesses hosting Holiday Pop-Up events this Dec.

Small local businesses gathered for a socially distant Holiday Pop-Up Shop downtown this afternoon.

On many Saturdays this month, small businesses are gathering at Bastion Studios downtown to sell their products as potential holiday gifts.

Masks are required to attend these Holiday Pop-Up events, and vendors included Flagship City Press, Grounded Printshop, Wicks & Wax Studio, and many more.

The owner of one small business, Gone Local Erie, says many people want to support local businesses this holiday season.

“I think especially this time of year it’s really important for people to shop small because, you know, places like Amazon, they’re gonna be fine. It’s the local businesses that are really struggling this year. So as many opportunities as people can get to shop small, that’s the idea, that’s what we’re trying to do here,” said Kristen Santiago, owner, Gone Local Erie.

Click here to find out which weekends these Holiday Pop-Up events are happening.