Small Town Cruise-In supports businesses in North East

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to take a toll on locally owned businesses across northwestern Pennsylvania. Concerned about that, one group is finding it’s own way to support communities across Erie County.

Since major car shows were cancelled this summer, car enthusiasts are getting creative with new ideas to bring people together in a safe way, and that’s through small town cruise-ins across the county.

COVID-19 isn’t completely putting “The Brakes” on car cruise-ins. Instead, car enthusiasts are putting the pedal to the metal to help locally owned businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A lot of businesses are closing down because they can’t make it because we’re not getting out there and taking care of them. We thought that its important not only to get out and do this part but go to the restaurants and bring some businesses back to them.” said Tom McClain, Small-Town Cruise organizer.

More than 100 antique, classic and new cars lined Gibson Park in North East.

Jayne Seth, a new employee at La Casa De Pizza, tells us a little support goes a long way.

“We’re not a big city, so it’s easier for people to come together. I know a lot of people here, so its easier to come together and do things because we know people.” Seth said.

People from throughout the county revved their engines gathering together to bring a sense of positivity to the community.

“They look and they smile. It makes me feel good when people look at my car and reminds them of something or good times.” said George Will.

Car owners say these cruise-ins are a way to bring revenue in to small towns and support local businesses.

The next small town cruise-in will take place in Girard, next Thursday on August 6th.