SmashErie hosts first major eSports tournament

SmashErie, Erie’s e-Sports organization is hosting its first major smash ultimate event.

Brawl on the Bay is welcoming participants from all across Erie and throughout the region.

140 gamers are looking to improve their e-Sports skills and compete against some of the greatest players in the region. Gamers will compete by playing Super Smash Brothers in multiple rounds before getting eliminated.

Steve Bullis, SmashErie’s Event Organizer tells us, “I think it’s huge because for most of us we’ve been playing games like this since we were little kids and you never really got representation like this for a big event to happen.”

The top eight players will compete in the finals for a cash prize and name recognition.