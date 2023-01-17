The numbers are in — the annual Smile Cookie campaign through Tim Hortons has raised $18,000 for expERIEnce Children’s Museum.

The campaign sees 100% of purchases of Smile Cookies donated to local charities. This year, it was the local children’s museum.

“We are honored to be chosen by the local Tim Hortons to benefit from the Smile Cookie Campaign. This past year we had the pleasure of sharing a smile with the teachers, staff and administration at Erie’s Community Schools,” said Ainslie Brosig, executive director of the expERIEnce Children’s Museum.

The campaign began in 1996 to raise funds for the Hamilton Children’s Hospital in Ontario but it has since become a major fundraising event led by Tim Hortons.

Last year, the Smile Cookie campaign raised more than $230,000 across the United States.