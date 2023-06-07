Seniors across Erie County were receiving free dental care Wednesday, its effort to help residents as the public health emergency ends.

It’s part of a statewide initiative from Highmark Wholecare, they’re hosting free dental clinics for at-risk seniors.

Wednesday afternoon at Schmid Towers in downtown Erie, dozens of residents had access to free dental exams, oral cancer screenings, and fluoride treatments.

Last year, Highmark Wholecare and United Concordia Dental performed these free mobile clinics for seniors and children. The success of the tour has led to another summer of free dental assistance.

“I think it is overlooked sometimes, so having this mobile dental clinic come to the community makes it easier for them to get those checkups, get their adult cleanings, fluoride treatment and X-rays, and it helps individuals update their dental care,” said Mike Lust, project manager for Highmark Wholecare.

According to the CDC, 70% of adults 65 and older have some form of periodontal disease. These efforts make health care more accessible to those who may need it.